Young leads Hawks to 113-96 win over Knicks, 3-1 series lead

ATLANTA — Trae Young led the way for the Atlanta Hawks, as usual.

He sure had plenty of help.

Proving they are far more than a one-man team, the Hawks unleashed a dazzling array of weapons to take control of their series against the New York Knicks.

Young scored 27 points, John Collins added 22 despite a smack to the lip and the Hawks frustrated Julius Randle and the Knicks once again, pulling away in the second half for a 113-96 victory Sunday that gave Atlanta a 3-1 lead in the series

“We have so many guys who are skilled with the basketball,” Collins said. “We have great chemistry with each other. I think the sky's the limit with this team when we do the right things.”

The Hawks will look to wrap up their first playoff series victory since 2016 when they travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

“Obviously, we're excited to win a game,” Young said. “But the job's not done. It's not done until the series is over. We have to have that same mentality, that same approach, try to go up to New York and finish it there.”