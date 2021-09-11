Young, McClellan lead No. 1 Alabama to 48-14 rout of Mercer

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and Jase McClellan scored three times to help fuel No. 1 Alabama to a rout of FCS Mercer on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide (2-0) started sluggishly on offense in what amounted to a warmup game before the Southeastern Conference opener at No. 13 Florida, but potentially more notably had star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. leave with an apparent right leg injury.
Special teams struck before Young and the offense. Chris Braswell blocked a punt, which McClellan scooped up for a 33-yard touchdown, and the expected rout was on against the Bears (1-1). It just took eight minutes and change.
A sophomore backup tailback, McClellan had two touchdowns in his first 14 games, but added a 21-yard catch and run and a 5-yard, fourth-down scoring run.
Young completed 19 of 27 passes for 227 yards after coming out slow in just his second game as ‘Bama’s starter. Freshman JoJo Earle had seven catches for 85 yards and also had a 29-yard punt return.
Mercer quarterback Fred Payton did burn Alabama for two big plays to wide-open receivers in the second half, a 60-yard touchdown to Devron Harper and a 22-yarder to Ty James in the third quarter.
Anderson, a preseason All-American, headed to the locker room, coming up limping after a cut block to the right leg. The defense was already without fellow outside linebacker Chris Allen, expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury sustained in the opener.
(2) GEORGIA 56, UAB 7: At Athens, Georgia, Stetson Bennett tied a school record with five touchdown passes filling in for injured starter JT Daniels, leading No. 2 Georgia to a rout of UAB.
Bennett completed his first six passes — four of them going all the way to the end zone for the Bulldogs (2-0), who didn't show any signs of a letdown after a 10-3 victory over Clemson despite the absence of their No. 1 quarterback.
Jermaine Burton set the tone by slipping behind the secondary to haul in a 73-yard TD from Bennett on Georgia's second offensive play, thrilling the raucous crowd of nearly 93,000 at Sanford Stadium.
(5) TEXAS A&M 10, COLORADO 7: At Denver, freshman quarterback Haynes King's backup started out slowly, finished precious few drives and even fumbled the football a whisker from the goal line.
Sophomore Zach Calzada came up clutch in the end, though, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to running back Isaiah Spiller with 2:41 remaining to help fifth-ranked Texas A&M edge Colorado.
“The one thing you can say he made the plays on those drives that mattered, right there at the end,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said.
(6) CLEMSON 49, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 3: At Clemson, South Carolina, D.J. Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as No. 6 Clemson defeated South Carolina State, cranking up its offense after a sorry showing in a loss to second-ranked Georgia a week earlier.
Uiagalelei and the Tigers (1-1) had touchdowns on all four of their first-quarter possessions and pulled away for their 36th straight win over teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.
Uiagalelei began the rout with a 4-yard scoring burst. Will Shipley and Kobe Pace added scoring runs before Uiagalelei closed the surge with an 11-yard pass to receiver Justyn Ross. It was Ross' first touchdown catch since 2019, after he missed last season due to spinal surgery.
(7) CINCINNATI 42, MURRAY STATE 7: At Cincinnati, Jerome Ford rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns, Desmond Ridder passed for 243 yards and two TDs, and No. 7 Cincinnati beat Murray State.
The Bearcats were heavy favorites coming in, but the Racers outgained them 190-83 in the first half and led 7-0 in the second quarter.
The score was tied at halftime before the Bearcats (2-0) scored touchdowns on four of their first five possessions in the second half.
(8) NOTRE DAME 32, TOLEDO 29: At South Bend, Indiana, Jack Coan hit Michael Mayer for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining for the third lead change in a wild fourth quarter and No. 8 Notre Dame held off determined Toledo.
The victory preserved a 25-game home winning streak for Notre Dame (2-0, 1-0 independent) and came after Toledo (1-1, 0-1 MAC) had taken a 29-24 lead on freshman quarterback Dequan Finn’s 26-yard bootleg TD run with 1:35 remaining. Finn split playing time with sophomore Carter Bradley, who threw for 213 yards.
Coan, who threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns in Notre Dame’s season-opening 41-38 overtime victory at Florida State last Sunday, shared playing time with true freshman Tyler Buchner. But he directed the three-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which took just 26 seconds with the aid of two Toledo penalties.
(11) PENN STATE 44, BALL STATE 13: At State College, Pennsylvania, Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards, ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead No. 11 Penn State over Ball State.
Running back Noah Cain added a rushing touchdown and wide receiver Jahan Dotson added another, linebacker Jesse Luketa returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (2-0).
Backup quarterback Ta-Quan Roberson added a 23-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson to cap Penn State’s sixth straight win dating to last season.
(12) OREGON 35, (3) OHIO STATE 28: At Columbus, Ohio, C.J. Verdell ran for 161 yards and had three touchdowns as shorthanded No. 12 Oregon exploited a porous Ohio State defense to upset the No. 3 Buckeyes for their first regular-season loss in nearly three years.
Ohio State (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten) never led the game it was favored to win by 14 1/2 points despite gaudy numbers from freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud. Its front seven struggled to contain Vergdell, control the edge and get after Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown in front.
(13) FLORIDA 42, SOUTH FLORIDA 20: At Tampa, Florida, No. 13 Florida tuned up for the start of Southeastern Conference play with a rout of overmatched South Florida that did little to answer the question of whether starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson is best suited to run the Gators offense.
Jones and Richardson shared playing time for the second straight week, with each having his way in the opening half against a USF defense that allowed touchdowns on five consecutive possessions after producing a three-and-out to start the game.
(17) COASTAL CAROLINA 49, KANSAS 22: At Conway, South Carolina, Reese White was thinking even bigger for No. 17 Coastal Carolina after his strong start to the season.
White finished with 102 yards and three rushing touchdowns and the Chanticleers beat Kansas for a third straight year as the fledging FBS program hosted a
Power Five team for the first time. White is a junior who was a backup behind last year's rushing leader, C.J. Marable, during Coastal's breakthrough season in college football's top division.
(19) VIRGINIA TECH 35, MIDDLE TENNESSEE 14: At Blacksburg, Virginia, Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a victory over Middle Tennessee.
The Hokies (2-0) scored on their first three possessions of the second half, including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear, in a game they led 14-7 at halftime.
Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead. Blackshear, who rushed for 58 yards, then scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard on ensuing possessions to help the Hokies build a 35-7 cushion.
(25) AUBURN 62, ALABAMA STATE 0: At Auburn, Alabama, Demetris Robertson scored three touchdowns and Jarquez Hunter rushed for 147 yards as No. 25 Auburn raced past FCS program Alabama State.
After a fast start in Bryan Harsin’s first game as head coach last week, Auburn (2-0) was held to just one offensive touchdown and fewer than 200 yards in the first half. But the Tigers erupted for 35 points in the third quarter to pull away with ease.
“The second half, we came and did what we wanted to do,” Harsin said. “We made the adjustments and executed those in the second half. The first half was a little bit sluggish. … But it was good to see our halftime adjustments actually show up.”