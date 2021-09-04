Young throws 4 TDs, No. 1 Alabama routs No. 14 Miami 44-13

Any hopes of an improbable comeback were dashed on Miami's first possession of the second half.

After an impressive, 74-yard drive, the Hurricanes lined up quickly on fourth-and-goal inside the Alabama 1, looking to catch the Tide flat-footed.

King took a shotgun snap and tried to power straight up the middle, only to be stopped about a foot short of the goal line.

Three players later, Young dropped back into his end zone and launched one for Williams, who hauled in the pass without breaking stride and scooted down the sideline for the 94-yard TD.

(7) IOWA STATE 16, NORTHERN IOWA 10: At Ames, Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and No. 7 Iowa State staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa to avoid becoming just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from Division I's second-tier.

Iowa State was in danger of joining Michigan as the only top-10 team to lose to an FCS opponent, a memorable upset by Appalachian State in 2007.

Having survived the opening close-call, Iowa State will likely head into its rivalry game next week against No. 18 Iowa ranked for the first time in the history of the series.