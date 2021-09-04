Young throws 4 TDs, No. 1 Alabama routs No. 14 Miami 44-13

ATLANTA — Looking very much like a team capable of making another run at a national title, No. 1 Alabama opened its season with a 44-13 rout of No. 14 Miami on Saturday behind four touchdown passes from Bryce Young in his first college start.
The sophomore from Southern California completed 27 of 38 for 344 yards, hooking up with Cameron Latu on a pair of scoring plays and burying the Hurricanes with a 94-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams early in the third quarter.
Young became the first Alabama quarterback to throw four TD passes in his starting debut. Mac Jones and Joe Namath had shared the school record with three scoring throws to begin their stints as the Tide's No. 1 QB.
Williams, a transfer from Ohio State, had four receptions for 126 yards in his Alabama debut.
The Crimson Tide also turned in a dazzling defensive effort at the home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, sacking D'Eriq King four times, forcing him into three turnovers and stuffing him on a goal-line stand.
Alabama led 27-0 before Miami crossed midfield. King and the Hurricanes simply made too many mistakes to compete with perhaps the greatest dynasty in college football history.
After romping to coach Nick Saban's record seventh national title with a 13-0 record, the Tide came into the season with some big holes to fill.
Alabama had a record-tying six players taken in the first round of the NFL draft, including Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith, star quarterback Jones and defensive stalwart Patrick Surtain II.
Of course, Saban doesn't rebuild, he simply reloads with another batch of five-star recruits. The quarterback job went to Young, a dual threat who was highest-rated quarterback prospect ever signed by the Alabama coach.
After spending a year learning the ropes behind Jones. Young was clearly ready to take over as the starter.
He made the short throws. He made the long throws. He threw it away when necessary. He used his legs to avoid getting caught very often behind the line.
Young's only major mistake was losing a fumble on a hit while attempting to scramble with Alabama leading 41-10.
King was 23 of 30 but produced only 173 yards passing, spending much of his time trying to escape the fearsome Alabama rush. He was intercepted twice and also lost a fumble.
The Hurricanes also lost safety Bubba Bolden in the first quarter. He was ejected for targeting after lowering his head for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr.
Miami finally put together a decent drive in the closing seconds of the first half, converting on fourth-and-6 and taking advantage of a disputed pass interference penalty to set up a 37-yard field by Andy Borregales.
Any hopes of an improbable comeback were dashed on Miami's first possession of the second half.
After an impressive, 74-yard drive, the Hurricanes lined up quickly on fourth-and-goal inside the Alabama 1, looking to catch the Tide flat-footed.
King took a shotgun snap and tried to power straight up the middle, only to be stopped about a foot short of the goal line.
Three players later, Young dropped back into his end zone and launched one for Williams, who hauled in the pass without breaking stride and scooted down the sideline for the 94-yard TD.
(7) IOWA STATE 16, NORTHERN IOWA 10: At Ames, Datrone Young had a big interception with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter and No. 7 Iowa State staved off upset-minded Northern Iowa to avoid becoming just the second top-10 team to lose to a team from Division I's second-tier.
Iowa State was in danger of joining Michigan as the only top-10 team to lose to an FCS opponent, a memorable upset by Appalachian State in 2007.
Having survived the opening close-call, Iowa State will likely head into its rivalry game next week against No. 18 Iowa ranked for the first time in the history of the series.
(8) CINCINNATI 49, MIAMI OF OHIO 14: At Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder was 20 of 25 for 295 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Cincinnati beat Miami of Ohio in the opener for both teams.
The Bearcats tied the series that began in 1888 at 59-59-7.
Ridder threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Scott on the second play from scrimmage. It was the longest TD toss of his career.
(15) USC 30, SAN JOSE STATE 7: At Los Angeles, Drake London caught a career-high 13 passes for 144 yards, Greg Johnson returned a late interception 37 yards for a touchdown and No. 15 Southern California pulled away for a victory over San Jose State.
Kedon Slovis passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns, with more than half of his completions finding their way to the dominant London. Slovis also hit Tahj Washington with a 29-yard touchdown pass in the first half, but the rest of USC's passing game struggled until the Trojans' final surge.
Erik Krommenhoek made a sliding 20-yard TD catch with 2:07 to play for USC, which outscored the Spartans 17-0 in the fourth quarter.
(18) IOWA 34, (17) INDIANA 6: At Iowa City, Riley Moss returned two first-half interceptions for touchdowns and No. 18 Iowa beat No. 17 Indiana
Iowa intercepted three of Michael Penix Jr.'s passes and had a fourth wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call.
Tyler Goodson rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown for the Hawkeyes. Spencer Petras had a 9-yard touchdown run and completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards.
(21) TEXAS 38, (23) LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 18: At Austin, Bijan Robinson scored twice and Hudson Card threw two touchdown passes in his first career start, leading No. 21 Texas to a victory over No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette in coach Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns debut.
Robinson, who has garnered early attention as a potential all-American this season, scored Texas' first touchdown on a pass from Card in the first quarter, then punched in another on a 7-yard run on the first possession of the third that put Texas ahead 21-6.
Robinson finished with 176 total yards rushing and receiving in the kind of all-around game Sarkisian had promised to use.