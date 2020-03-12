Zalewski says there's little consensus around property tax reform

SPRINGFIELD — The chairman of the House Revenue and Finance Committee said that a task force set up last year to provide proposals for reforming the state’s property tax system was unable reach a consensus.
“We have a hodgepodge of ideas, what everyone thinks is the magic bullet to solve the problem,” state Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside, said Thursday, March 5, in a podcast interview with Capitol News Illinois. “There's no real one solution that I think is going to offer comprehensive, one-size-fits-all relief. And as a result of that, you have things like the Property Tax (Relief) Task Force where you have all these ideas that come together and no one can gain a majority to author a finalized report.”
Zalewski was responding to criticism leveled earlier in the week by House Republicans who complained the task force never issued a final report, which was due Jan. 1, and that Democratic leaders in the House won’t allow hearings on related Republican-sponsored bills.
The formation of a task force was part of a package of legislation enacted last year that helped secure support for a proposed constitutional amendment to replace the state’s current “flat” income tax system. That amendment would allow for a graduated income tax levying higher tax rates on higher levels of income.
It is a key priority for Democratic Governor JB Pritzker, but vehemently opposed by most Republicans who argue it would make raising taxes easier in Illinois. During a news conference on Tuesday, they argued Democrats never intended for it to accomplish anything.
“The Democrats deliberately used it and hijacked it to press for the further expansion of other taxes, particularly the income tax,” Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, said during that press event. “I wish I could say I was surprised. But frankly the Democrats’ approach to that task force was a farce from the very beginning. And despite House Republican efforts to bring forth several of their ideas on property tax relief, our ideas were summarily dismissed by the Democrats who control the task force.”
Zalewski disputed the idea that Democrats were summarily rejecting GOP proposals.
“There were some things that I saw out of that Republican press conference that aren't bad. Use-it-or-lose-it isn't a bad idea,” he said, referring to a proposal by Republican Rep. Dan Ugaste, of Geneva, to cap the amount of money school districts can hold in reserve.
Zalewski said one other Republican-backed proposal he could support is expanding certain property tax exemptions for seniors and other homeowners that limit how much of their property value is subject to taxation.
One he said he would not favor, though, is imposing a property tax “freeze” on local governments.
2020 census
People throughout the United States can begin filling out their census forms online starting Thursday, March 12, and state officials in Illinois are pulling out all the stops to make sure the state gets an accurate headcount.
Between March 12 and March 20, about 95 percent of all households in the country will receive a postcard in the mail inviting them to fill out their census form online or by phone in their language.
“The census is only nine questions – nine questions that impact every single person in your hometown, our state and across the country,” Grace Hou, secretary of the Illinois Department of Human Services, said during a news conference Wednesday, March 11. “These nine questions are important for your family, your neighbor, your city, your county and your state because your response determines Illinois' infrastructure, meaning roads, hospitals, schools, grocery stores and fire stations.”
The U.S. Constitution requires that a census be taken every 10 years in order to apportion seats in Congress. Responding to the census is mandatory for all people living in the United States regardless of their citizenship, although the questionnaire does not ask about citizenship.
The census form asks the name of each person living in the household as of April 1, their dates of birth, ages, race and ethnicity, their relationships to each other and whether the home is occupied by the owners or renters.
In addition to allocating congressional seats, the federal government also uses that data as the basis for distributing hundreds of billions of dollars each year to states and local communities for things like education, health care, housing, highways and other infrastructure.
State governments also use census data to redraw congressional and state legislative district lines.
Recent census estimates have shown Illinois has been losing population and is at risk of losing at least one of its 18 congressional seats.
Because of that, the Illinois General Assembly last year put $29 million in the state budget for IDHS to help ensure an accurate count. Hou said $20 million of that has already been distributed in each of the state’s 102 counties to work with local organizations to maximize the census count.
Automatic voter registration
A pair of Illinois House Republicans called for suspension and an audit of the state’s automatic voter registration program after it was revealed that more than 1,100 REAL ID applicants were “erroneously categorized” as opting out of registering to vote.
The automatic voter registration program was passed in 2017 with unanimous support in the General Assembly and signed into law by former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. More than 800,000 people have registered to vote as part of the program.
It allows anyone renewing their license to be automatically registered to vote unless they opt out, and the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office shares that information with the Illinois State Board of Elections, which shares it with local voting authorities who complete the registrations.
But this week the Illinois State Board of Elections informed 87 local election authorities in an email that 1,151 eligible voters were incorrectly listed as opting out of the automatic voter registration program even though they should have been registered.
The two downstate Republicans who called the Capitol news conference Wednesday, March 11, criticized the communication between the elections board and secretary of state and said they were upset they had to learn of the recent mistake from news reports. WCIA-TV in Champaign first reported on the letter this week.
“(Automatic voter registration) is a complete mess today,” Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, said. “And I think, for myself personally, you know, we've been assured for over two months now that problems have been fixed, yet problems continue to come up. I've lost complete confidence in the secretary of state being able to carry out this program.”
The letter from the elections board informed the local election authorities of the error and directed them to a database where the voters in question could be found. It also recommended the voters be allowed to cast ballots in the upcoming primaries.
Dave Druker, a spokesperson for the secretary of state, noted any impacted voters would have the ability to vote via same-day registration if the issue was not rectified before the March 17 primaries.
Butler was joined by Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, in calling for the suspension and an audit of the program.
“If they're not going to be forthright, then it falls to the Legislature to do that. And that's what we do, our role is holding them accountable, making sure the systems are implemented properly,” Bourne said. “And if they're not willing to come forward and do an audit on their own, then that's something that the Legislature can do.”
Solitary confinement
An Illinois man who spent 20 years in solitary confinement after being convicted of a minor theft and, later, driving without a license is now helping lead a push for legislation to limit the use of isolation in state prisons.
Anthony Gay, who served 24 years in prison after being convicted as a young man, wept during a news conference in Chicago on Tuesday, March 10, as he explained his experience.
“When the conditions of confinement were psychologically eating me inside out, instead of being removed from solitary confinement and offered adequate psychological counseling, I was prosecuted, given 100 years and buried deeper in solitary confinement for symptoms of mental illness that solitary confinement created,” he said.
With Gay at the news conference was Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, a Chicago Democrat and lead sponsor of House Bill 182. Ford said the bill will be known as the Anthony Gay Isolated Confinement Restriction Act. It would put strict limits on the use of solitary confinement for disciplinary purposes.
Among other things, it would limit such confinements to no more than 10 consecutive days, 10 days in a 180-day period and require that when inmates are out of their cells, they have access to activities, group therapy, medical treatment, meals, classes, job assignments, visits and exercise.
Ford, who introduced the bill just before the start of the 2019 legislative session, called the use of extended solitary confinement “devastating and unconstitutional.” But so far, the bill has not had a hearing in the House committee that deals with criminal judicial matters. Ford, however, said he hopes to get the bill through the House before the end of March and send it to the Senate.
“We have a strong, compelling argument with Mr. Gay, and I think we have a very liberal governor that believes in change like this,” Ford said.
Daylight saving time
An effort in Illinois to prevent biannual clock changes – such as the one this past Sunday moving time forward one hour – appears stalled.
The state Senate passed a bill in November sponsored by Bunker Hill Democrat Andy Manar that calls for setting clocks ahead one hour to daylight saving time this year and leaving Illinois permanently on Central Daylight Time. But that bill remains in legislative limbo in the House, and even if Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker signs the intiative into law, it could not take effect unless approved by the federal government.
Hawaii and Arizona are the only states granted with such waivers to abolish biannual time changes. The tropical territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands opted out of time changes as well.
The measure is Senate Bill 533. Republican Rep. Allen Skillicorn, from East Dundee, is the House sponsor. He said time changes should be eliminated because they disrupt sleep patterns.