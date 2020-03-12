Zalewski says there's little consensus around property tax reform

Butler was joined by Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, in calling for the suspension and an audit of the program.

“If they're not going to be forthright, then it falls to the Legislature to do that. And that's what we do, our role is holding them accountable, making sure the systems are implemented properly,” Bourne said. “And if they're not willing to come forward and do an audit on their own, then that's something that the Legislature can do.”

Solitary confinement

An Illinois man who spent 20 years in solitary confinement after being convicted of a minor theft and, later, driving without a license is now helping lead a push for legislation to limit the use of isolation in state prisons.

Anthony Gay, who served 24 years in prison after being convicted as a young man, wept during a news conference in Chicago on Tuesday, March 10, as he explained his experience.

“When the conditions of confinement were psychologically eating me inside out, instead of being removed from solitary confinement and offered adequate psychological counseling, I was prosecuted, given 100 years and buried deeper in solitary confinement for symptoms of mental illness that solitary confinement created,” he said.