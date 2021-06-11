Zeigler-Royalton High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kaleb Barnett
Town: Mulkeytown
Parents: Karen and Keith Barnett
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina to major in engineering.
Addisyn Calloni
Town: Royalton
Parents: Steve and Cara Calloni
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in biological sciences with hopes of entering the physicians assistant program.
Cole Gelso
Town: Zeigler
Parents: Jack and Keely Gelso
College plans: Attend Augustana College in Rock Island to play football and obtain a degree in pre-med.
Chloe Menckowski
Town: Mulkeytown
Parents: Chris and Jerri Menckowski
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau to major in agricultural science.