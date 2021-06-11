Zeigler-Royalton High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Kaleb Barnett

Town: Mulkeytown

Parents: Karen and Keith Barnett

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina to major in engineering.

Addisyn Calloni

Town: Royalton

Parents: Steve and Cara Calloni

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to major in biological sciences with hopes of entering the physicians assistant program.

Cole Gelso

Town: Zeigler

Parents: Jack and Keely Gelso

College plans: Attend Augustana College in Rock Island to play football and obtain a degree in pre-med.

Chloe Menckowski

Town: Mulkeytown

Parents: Chris and Jerri Menckowski