Zeigler-Royalton High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Vanessa Coogan

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parent: Name: Casey Coogan

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to become a veterinarian.

Gabriella Dover

Hometown: Zeigler

Parent: Donelle Wiggs

College plans: Undecided.

Kya Maier

Hometown: Royalton

Parent: Katie Keown

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study anthropology.

Alora Lefler

Hometown: Mulkeytown

Parents: Shari Lynch and Scott Lefler

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study cosmetology.

Halie Barton

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: Brian and Michelle Barton

College plans: Attend John A Logan College to study nursing.

Stephanie Fitch

Hometown: West Frankfort

Parents: David and Sherry Fitch

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study nursing.

