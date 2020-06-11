Zeigler-Royalton High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Vanessa Coogan
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parent: Name: Casey Coogan
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to become a veterinarian.
Gabriella Dover
Hometown: Zeigler
Parent: Donelle Wiggs
College plans: Undecided.
Kya Maier
Hometown: Royalton
Parent: Katie Keown
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study anthropology.
Alora Lefler
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Shari Lynch and Scott Lefler
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study cosmetology.
Halie Barton
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Brian and Michelle Barton
College plans: Attend John A Logan College to study nursing.
Stephanie Fitch
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: David and Sherry Fitch
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study nursing.
