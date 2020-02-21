Zibanejad helps New York Rangers top Carolina Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 on Friday night.

Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist for New York, which won for the eighth time in 11 games. Jesper Fast and Brady Skjei also scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves in the Rangers' seventh straight road victory.

New York swept the four-game season series. The Rangers have won 31 of their past 37 games with the Hurricanes since February 2011.

Brock McGinn and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, which dropped to 5-4 since the All-Star break. The Hurricanes are fighting for a wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Petr Mrazek stopped 31 shots in his third loss of the season to the Rangers.

New York typically dominates Carolina with Henrik Lundqvist in net. But the veteran goaltender got the night off so the Rangers could stay with Shesterkin's hot hand.

The 24-year-old rookie earned his eighth win in nine NHL appearances.

New York jumped in front on Zibanejad's unassisted breakaway goal with 3:19 left in the first.