Zoe (Bella's litter)

The NWS’ Storm Protection Program has upgraded Southern Illinois and parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky to a level 4 of 5 moderate risk for severe weather.
Dylan J. Moutria of Murphysboro was charged with 43 counts of possession of stolen mail.
Marion’s Rent One Park is to be the centerpiece of a sports tourism attraction following the purchase of the baseball stadium by a local business group.
A 24-year-old from Marion is in custody in connection with a shots fired call in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.
I guess no one should be surprised at how good this season’s Volleyball Player of the Year Hazel Konkel is, she was born into a family of voll…
A viral video by a professional bass fisherman is bringing attention to an employee of Vienna's Dollar General store.
Michael Tucker was arrested after leaving a house allegedly known for drug activity and leading officers on a car chase through Herrin, Colp, Carterville, Energy and Crainville, Herrin police said this week.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
Authorities say there are six confirmed deaths at the Amazon fulfillment center near Edwardsville. A woman also died in St. Charles County.
“I'm 76 years old — it's the first time in my life I've been scared for my country and (that) we could lose this democracy, that we could die by suicide,” he said.
