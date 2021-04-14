Zuccarello scores twice as Wild top Arizona

Parise scored for the second time in three games, but it was just his fifth goal of the season. After averaging 24 goals a year in his first eight seasons with the Wild, the veteran forward has struggled with injuries this year but has been playing his best hockey of the season of late.

"There's never a doubt on Zach Parise's work ethic," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "You've watched him over the years in practice and obviously games. He competes his butt off and he's going to do that each and every night, and that clearly has allowed him to have not only success as of late but throughout his entire career."

The teams will meet again twice next week in Arizona. With Colorado and Vegas holding a firm grip on the top two spots in the West, the Wild are hoping to put some distance between themselves and the Coyotes, Blues and Sharks, who are locked in a tight battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the West.

"We understand that the next couple games can kind of push us away from that pile, so it's big to keep teams there and for us to keep climbing in the standings," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said.

